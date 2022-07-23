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Ch 29: The Magnetic Field
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 29: The Magnetic FieldProblem 66
Chapter 29, Problem 66

Particle accelerators, such as the Large Hadron Collider, use magnetic fields to steer charged particles around a ring. Consider a proton ring with 36 identical bending magnets connected by straight segments. The protons move along a 1.0-m-long circular arc as they pass through each magnet. What magnetic field strength is needed in each magnet to steer protons around the ring with a speed of 2.5 x 107 m/s? Assume that the field is uniform inside the magnet, zero outside.

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Step 1: Identify the force responsible for steering the protons. The magnetic field exerts a centripetal force on the moving protons, keeping them in circular motion. This force is given by the Lorentz force formula: F=qvB, where q is the charge of the proton, v is its velocity, and B is the magnetic field strength.
Step 2: Relate the centripetal force to the circular motion of the proton. The centripetal force is also given by F=mv2r, where m is the mass of the proton, v is its velocity, and r is the radius of the circular arc.
Step 3: Equate the two expressions for the force to solve for the magnetic field strength. This gives qvB=mv2r. Simplify to find B=mvrq.
Step 4: Substitute the known values into the equation. The mass of a proton is approximately 1.67×10-27 kg, the charge of a proton is 1.60×10-19 C, the velocity is 2.5×107 m/s, and the radius of the circular arc is 1.0 m.
Step 5: Perform the substitution and simplify the expression to calculate the magnetic field strength B. Ensure units are consistent throughout the calculation, and verify the result using dimensional analysis.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lorentz Force

The Lorentz force is the force experienced by a charged particle moving through a magnetic field. It is given by the equation F = q(v × B), where F is the force, q is the charge of the particle, v is its velocity, and B is the magnetic field. This force acts perpendicular to both the velocity of the particle and the direction of the magnetic field, causing the particle to move in a circular path.
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Centripetal Force

Centripetal force is the net force required to keep an object moving in a circular path, directed towards the center of the circle. For a charged particle in a magnetic field, this force is provided by the Lorentz force. The relationship can be expressed as F_c = mv²/r, where m is the mass of the particle, v is its speed, and r is the radius of the circular path.
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Magnetic Field Strength

Magnetic field strength, often denoted as B, is a measure of the magnetic influence on moving charges and is expressed in teslas (T). In the context of particle accelerators, the required magnetic field strength can be calculated using the relationship between the Lorentz force and centripetal force, allowing us to determine the strength needed to maintain the desired speed and radius of the particle's path.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

It is shown in more advanced courses that charged particles in circular orbits radiate electromagnetic waves, called cyclotron radiation. As a result, a particle undergoing cyclotron motion with speed v is actually losing kinetic energy at the ratedKdt=(μ0q46πcm2)B2v2\(\frac{dK}{dt}\) = - \(\left\)( \(\frac{\mu_0 q^4}{6\pi c m^2}\) \(\right\)) B^2 v^2

How long does it take (a) an electron and (b) a proton to radiate away half its energy while spiraling in a 2.0 T magnetic field?

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Textbook Question

FIGURE P29.64 shows a mass spectrometer, an analytical instrument used to identify the various molecules in a sample by measuring their charge-to-mass ratio q/m. The sample is ionized, the positive ions are accelerated (starting from rest) through a potential difference ∆V, and they then enter a region of uniform magnetic field. The field bends the ions into circular trajectories, but after just half a circle they either strike the wall or pass through a small opening to a detector. As the accelerating voltage is slowly increased, different ions reach the detector and are measured. Consider a mass spectrometer with a 200.00 mT magnetic field and an 8.0000 cm spacing between the entrance and exit holes. To five significant figures, what accelerating potential differences ∆V are required to detect the ions (a) O₂⁺ (b) N₂⁺ and (c) CO⁺? See Exercise 29 for atomic masses; the mass of the missing electron is less than 0.001 u and is not relevant at this level of precision. Although N₂⁺ and CO⁺ both have a nominal molecular mass of 28, they are easily distinguished by virtue of their slightly different accelerating voltages. Use the following constants: 1 u = 1.6605 x 10⁻²⁷ kg, e = 1.6022 x 10⁻¹⁹ C.

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Textbook Question

The uniform 30 mT magnetic field in FIGURE P29.65 points in the positive z-direction. An electron enters the region of magnetic field with a speed of 5.0 x 106 m/s and at an angle of 30° above the xy-plane. Find the radius r and the pitch p of the electron's spiral trajectory.

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Textbook Question

A 65-cm-diameter cyclotron uses a 500 V oscillating potential difference between the dees. What is the maximum kinetic energy of a proton if the magnetic field strength is 0.75 T?

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Textbook Question

Controlled fusion is a possible future energy source that would harness the same nuclear fusion reactions that power the sun. The simplest fusion reaction is ²H⁺ + ²H⁺ → ³He⁺⁺ + n + energy, in which nuclei of two deuterium atoms fuse into a nucleus while ejecting a neutron and releasing a substantial amount of energy. Deuterium is not an element but is the name given to 'heavy hydrogen,' in which the nucleus is not simply a proton but a proton and a neutron, with atomic mass 2 u. Two positive deuterium nuclei, which repel each other, can get close enough to fuse only if they have very high speeds. This can be achieved by creating a plasma of ionized deuterium gas at a temperature of 1.0 x 10⁸ K. No material substance can contain a plasma at this temperature, so the idea is to contain the plasma with magnetic fields. Consider the simplest model of using a solenoid to confine the ions to cyclotron motion around the field lines. The plasma ions have a range of speeds, and it's necessary to contain all the ions with speeds up to three times the rms speed at the plasma temperature. What magnetic field strength is needed to keep the fastest ions in 20-cm-diameter cyclotron orbits? The actual magnetic fields are considerably more complex, but your answer is a reasonable estimate of the required field strengths.

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Textbook Question

A proton moves in the uniform fields E = 2500 k V/m and B = 0.50 k T. At t = 0 s the proton is moving in a 1.0-cm-diameter circle in the xy-plane. How many revolutions will the proton have made during this time interval?

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