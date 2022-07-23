Biot-Savart Law

The Biot-Savart Law is a fundamental principle used to calculate the magnetic field generated by a current-carrying conductor. It states that the magnetic field dB at a point in space is proportional to the current I, the length element of the conductor, and the sine of the angle between the current element and the line connecting the element to the point, divided by the square of the distance from the element to the point. This law is essential for determining the magnetic field at specific locations in complex configurations.