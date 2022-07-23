Peak Current in a Capacitor

The peak current (I_peak) through a capacitor in an AC circuit can be calculated using the formula I_peak = C * (dV/dt), where C is the capacitance and dV/dt is the rate of change of voltage. For a sinusoidal voltage, this can be simplified to I_peak = C * ω * V_peak, where ω (omega) is the angular frequency (2πf). This relationship shows how the current depends on both the capacitance and the frequency of the AC source.