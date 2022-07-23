Capacitive Reactance

Capacitive reactance is the opposition that a capacitor offers to alternating current (AC) due to its capacitance. It is inversely proportional to both the frequency of the AC signal and the capacitance value. The formula for capacitive reactance (Xc) is Xc = 1/(2πfC), where f is the frequency and C is the capacitance. Understanding this concept is crucial for analyzing how current and voltage relate in capacitive circuits.