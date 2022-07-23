Light from a helium-neon laser (λ = 633 nm) passes through a circular aperture and is observed on a screen 4.0 m behind the aperture. The width of the central maximum is 2.5 cm. What is the diameter (in mm) of the hole?
FIGURE P33.39 shows the light intensity on a screen 2.5 m behind an aperture. The aperture is illuminated with light of wavelength 620 nm. Is the aperture a single slit or a double slit? Explain.
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Key Concepts
Diffraction
Interference Patterns
Wavelength
Two vertical, high-frequency radio antennas are 20 m apart. 2.0 km away, in a plane parallel to the plane of the antennas, 'bright' spots of radio intensity are spaced 5.0 m apart, separated by spots with almost no radio intensity. What is the radio frequency?
You want to photograph a circular diffraction pattern whose central maximum has a diameter of 1.0 cm. You have a helium-neon laser (λ=633 nm) and a 0.12-mm-diameter pinhole. How far behind the pinhole should you place the screen that's to be photographed?
FIGURE P33.40 shows the light intensity on a screen 2.5 m behind an aperture. The aperture is illuminated with light of wavelength 620 nm. If the aperture is a single slit, what is its width? If it is a double slit, what is the spacing between the slits?
Helium atoms emit light at several wavelengths. Light from a helium lamp illuminates a diffraction grating and is observed on a screen 50.00 cm behind the grating. The emission at wavelength 501.5 nm creates a first-order bright fringe 21.90 cm from the central maximum. What is the wavelength of the bright fringe that is 31.60 cm from the central maximum?
A Michelson interferometer uses red light with a wavelength of 656.45 nm from a hydrogen discharge lamp. How many bright-dark-bright fringe shifts are observed if mirror M₂ is moved exactly 1 cm?