Geometric Optics and Projection

Geometric optics deals with the propagation of light in terms of rays, which can be used to analyze how light travels from the pinhole to the screen. The distance from the pinhole to the screen can be calculated using the geometry of the diffraction pattern, where the size of the central maximum and the wavelength of light are key factors. This understanding allows for the determination of the optimal placement of the screen to capture the desired diffraction pattern.