Infrared light of wavelength 2.5 μm illuminates a 0.20-mm-diameter hole. What is the angle of the first dark fringe in radians? In degrees?
You want to photograph a circular diffraction pattern whose central maximum has a diameter of 1.0 cm. You have a helium-neon laser (λ=633 nm) and a 0.12-mm-diameter pinhole. How far behind the pinhole should you place the screen that's to be photographed?
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Key Concepts
Diffraction
Rayleigh Criterion
Geometric Optics and Projection
Your artist friend is designing an exhibit inspired by circular-aperture diffraction. A pinhole in a red zone is going to be illuminated with a red laser beam of wavelength 670 nm, while a pinhole in a violet zone is going to be illuminated with a violet laser beam of wavelength 410 nm. She wants all the diffraction patterns seen on a distant screen to have the same size. For this to work, what must be the ratio of the red pinhole’s diameter to that of the violet pinhole?
Light from a helium-neon laser (λ = 633 nm) passes through a circular aperture and is observed on a screen 4.0 m behind the aperture. The width of the central maximum is 2.5 cm. What is the diameter (in mm) of the hole?
FIGURE P33.39 shows the light intensity on a screen 2.5 m behind an aperture. The aperture is illuminated with light of wavelength 620 nm. Is the aperture a single slit or a double slit? Explain.
FIGURE P33.40 shows the light intensity on a screen 2.5 m behind an aperture. The aperture is illuminated with light of wavelength 620 nm. If the aperture is a single slit, what is its width? If it is a double slit, what is the spacing between the slits?
A Michelson interferometer uses red light with a wavelength of 656.45 nm from a hydrogen discharge lamp. How many bright-dark-bright fringe shifts are observed if mirror M₂ is moved exactly 1 cm?