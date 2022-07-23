Light of wavelength 600 nm passes though two slits separated by 0.20 mm and is observed on a screen 1.0 m behind the slits. The location of the central maximum is marked on the screen and labeled y = 0. With the glass in place, what is the phase difference Δϕ0 between the two waves as they leave the slits?
Light of wavelength 600 nm passes though two slits separated by 0.20 mm and is observed on a screen 1.0 m behind the slits. The location of the central maximum is marked on the screen and labeled y = 0. A very thin piece of glass is then placed in one slit. Because light travels slower in glass than in air, the wave passing through the glass is delayed by 5.0×10−16 s in comparison to the wave going through the other slit. What fraction of the period of the light wave is this delay?
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Key Concepts
Wavelength and Frequency
Wave Period
Phase Difference
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