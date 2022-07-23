Skip to main content
Ch 34: Ray Optics
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 34: Ray OpticsProblem 5
Chapter 34, Problem 5

The mirror in FIGURE EX34.5 deflects a horizontal laser beam by 60°. What is the angle ϕ?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the relationship between the angles of incidence and reflection. According to the law of reflection, the angle of incidence is equal to the angle of reflection.
Recognize that the total deflection angle of the laser beam is given as 60°. This deflection angle is the sum of the angle of incidence and the angle of reflection.
Let the angle of incidence be denoted as θ. Since the angle of incidence equals the angle of reflection, the total deflection angle can be expressed as 2θ = 60°.
Solve for θ by dividing both sides of the equation by 2: θ = 60° / 2.
The angle ϕ is the angle between the mirror's surface and the incident beam. Since the angle of incidence θ is measured relative to the normal to the mirror, ϕ can be calculated as ϕ = 90° - θ.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
7m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reflection of Light

Reflection of light occurs when a light beam strikes a surface and bounces off. The angle of incidence, which is the angle between the incoming beam and the normal (a perpendicular line to the surface), is equal to the angle of reflection. This principle is crucial for understanding how mirrors work and how they redirect light beams.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:25
Law of Reflection

Angle of Deflection

The angle of deflection refers to the angle by which a beam of light is redirected after striking a surface, such as a mirror. In this context, if a laser beam is deflected by a certain angle, it is essential to understand how this angle relates to the angles of incidence and reflection to determine the resulting angles in the system.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:04
Critical Angle

Geometry of Angles

Understanding the geometry of angles is vital for solving problems involving reflections. In this scenario, the total angle change can be calculated by considering the initial angle of the beam, the angle of incidence, and the angle of reflection. This geometric approach allows for the determination of unknown angles, such as ϕ, based on the known deflection.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:01
Flux Through Angled Surface
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A point source of light illuminates an aperture 2.0 m away. A 12.0-cm-wide bright patch of light appears on a screen 1.0 m behind the aperture. How wide is the aperture?

196
views
Textbook Question

A 5.0-cm-thick layer of oil is sandwiched between a 1.0-cm-thick sheet of glass and a 2.0-cm-thick sheet of polystyrene plastic. How long (in ns) does it take light incident perpendicular to the glass to pass through this 8.0-cm-thick sandwich?

254
views
Textbook Question

It is 165 cm from your eyes to your toes. You're standing 200 cm in front of a tall mirror. How far is it from your eyes to the image of your toes?

95
views
Textbook Question

At what angle ϕ should the laser beam in FIGURE EX34.6 be aimed at the mirrored ceiling in order to hit the midpoint of the far wall?

271
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

A student has built a 15-cm-long pinhole camera for a science fair project. She wants to photograph her 180-cm-tall friend and have the image on the film be 5.0 cm high. How far should the front of the camera be from her friend?

217
views
Textbook Question

When you look into your car's 5.0-cm-tall rear-view mirror from 35 cm away, the front of a bus, from the ground to the roof, exactly fills the mirror. If the bus is 17 m from the mirror, how tall is the bus?

285
views