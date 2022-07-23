Step 2: Write down the total energy of the system after the collision. The products of the collision are an electron (e⁻), a positron (e⁺), and two gamma-ray photons (γ). The total energy after the collision is the sum of the relativistic energies of the electron and positron, plus the energy of the two gamma-ray photons. The energy of each photon is given by E_γ = hc/λ, where h is Planck's constant, c is the speed of light, and λ is the wavelength of the photon.