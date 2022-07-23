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Ch 36: Special Relativity
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 36: Special RelativityProblem 71b
Chapter 36, Problem 71b

The nuclear reaction that powers the sun is the fusion of four protons into a helium nucleus. The process involves several steps, but the net reaction is simply 4p → 4He + energy. The mass of a proton, to four significant figures, is 1.673 x 10-27 kg, and the mass of a helium nucleus is known to be 6.644 x 10-27 kg. What fraction of the initial rest mass energy is this energy?

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Step 1: Start by understanding the problem. The question asks for the fraction of the initial rest mass energy that is released as energy during the fusion process. This involves calculating the mass defect (difference in mass before and after the reaction) and then relating it to the initial rest mass energy.
Step 2: Calculate the total initial mass of the four protons. Since the mass of a single proton is given as 1.673 × 10⁻²⁷ kg, multiply this value by 4 to find the total mass of the protons: minitial = 4 × 1.673 × 10-27 kg.
Step 3: Determine the mass defect. The mass defect is the difference between the total initial mass of the protons and the final mass of the helium nucleus. Use the formula: Δm = minitial - mfinal, where mfinal is the mass of the helium nucleus (6.644 × 10⁻²⁷ kg).
Step 4: Relate the mass defect to the energy released using Einstein's mass-energy equivalence formula: E = Δm × c2, where c is the speed of light (approximately 3.00 × 10⁸ m/s). This gives the energy released during the reaction.
Step 5: Calculate the fraction of the initial rest mass energy that is released. The initial rest mass energy is given by Einitial = minitial × c2. The fraction is then: Fraction = E / Einitial, which simplifies to Fraction = Δm / minitial.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mass-Energy Equivalence

Mass-energy equivalence, articulated by Einstein's equation E=mc², states that mass can be converted into energy and vice versa. In nuclear reactions, a small amount of mass is lost and converted into a significant amount of energy, which is the principle behind the energy produced in the sun's fusion process.
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Nuclear Fusion

Nuclear fusion is the process where two light atomic nuclei combine to form a heavier nucleus, releasing energy in the process. In the sun, hydrogen nuclei (protons) fuse to create helium, and this reaction is the source of the sun's energy, demonstrating the power of fusion in stellar environments.
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Rest Mass Energy

Rest mass energy refers to the energy contained in an object due to its mass when it is at rest. It can be calculated using the mass of the particles involved in a reaction. In the context of the sun's fusion, the initial rest mass energy of the four protons can be compared to the rest mass energy of the resulting helium nucleus to determine the energy released during the fusion process.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The sun radiates energy at the rate 3.8 x 1026 W. The source of this energy is fusion, a nuclear reaction in which mass is transformed into energy. The mass of the sun is 2.0 x 1030 kg. Fusion takes place in the core of a star, where the temperature and pressure are highest. A star like the sun can sustain fusion until it has transformed about 0.10% of its total mass into energy, then fusion ceases and the star slowly dies. Estimate the sun's lifetime, giving your answer in billions of years.

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Textbook Question

The sun radiates energy at the rate 3.8 x 1026 W. The source of this energy is fusion, a nuclear reaction in which mass is transformed into energy. The mass of the sun is 2.0 x 1030 kg. What percent is this of the sun's total mass?

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Textbook Question

Some particle accelerators allow protons (p⁺) and antiprotons (p⁻) to circulate at equal speeds in opposite directions in a device called a storage ring. The particle beams cross each other at various points to cause p⁺ + p⁻ collisions. In one collision, the outcome is p⁺ + p⁻ → e⁺ + e⁻ + γ + γ, where γ represents a high-energy gamma-ray photon. The electron and positron are ejected from the collision at 0.9999995c and the gamma-ray photon wavelengths are found to be 1.0 x 10-6 nm. What were the proton and antiproton speeds, as a fraction of c, prior to the collision?

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Textbook Question

An electron moving to the right at 0.90c collides with a positron moving to the left at 0.90c. The two particles annihilate and produce two gamma-ray photons. What is the wavelength of the photons?

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Textbook Question

At what speed, as a fraction of c, is the kinetic energy of a particle twice its Newtonian value?

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