The sun radiates energy at the rate 3.8 x 1026 W. The source of this energy is fusion, a nuclear reaction in which mass is transformed into energy. The mass of the sun is 2.0 x 1030 kg. Fusion takes place in the core of a star, where the temperature and pressure are highest. A star like the sun can sustain fusion until it has transformed about 0.10% of its total mass into energy, then fusion ceases and the star slowly dies. Estimate the sun's lifetime, giving your answer in billions of years.