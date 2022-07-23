Step 1: Recognize that this problem involves relative velocity in the context of special relativity. The classical formula for relative velocity does not apply when speeds are close to the speed of light. Instead, use the relativistic velocity addition formula: v_{rel} = \(\frac{v_1 + v_2}{1 + \frac{v_1 v_2}{c^2}\)} , where v_1 and v_2 are the velocities of the two objects in the same reference frame, and c is the speed of light.