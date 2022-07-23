A rocket is fired from the earth to the moon at a speed of 0.990c. Let two events be 'rocket leaves earth' and 'rocket hits moon.' In the earth's reference frame, calculate ∆x, ∆t, and the spacetime interval s for these events.
Two rockets approach each other. Each is traveling at 0.75c in the earth's reference frame. What is the speed, as a fraction of c, of one rocket relative to the other?
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Key Concepts
Relativistic Velocity Addition
Reference Frames
Speed of Light (c)
The half-life of a muon at rest is 1.5 μs. Muons that have been accelerated to a very high speed and are then held in a circular storage ring have a half-life of 7.5 μs. What is the total energy of a muon in the storage ring? The mass of a muon is 207 times the mass of an electron.
Derive a velocity transformation equation for uy and u'y. Assume that the reference frames are in the standard orientation with motion parallel to the x- and x'-axes.
The quantity dE/dv, the rate of increase of energy with speed, is the amount of additional energy a moving object needs per 1 m/s increase in speed. A 25,000 kg rocket is traveling at 0.90c. How much additional energy is needed to increase its speed by 1 m/s?
A rocket traveling at 0.50c sets out for the nearest star, Alpha Centauri, which is 4.3 ly away from earth. It will return to earth immediately after reaching Alpha Centauri. What distance will the rocket travel and how long will the journey last according to (a) stay-at-home earthlings and (b) the rocket crew? (c) Which answers are the correct ones, those in part a or those in part b?
The star Delta goes supernova. One year later and 2.0 ly away, as measured by astronomers in the galaxy, star Epsilon explodes. Let the explosion of Delta be at xD = 0 and tD = 0. The explosions are observed by three spaceships cruising through the galaxy in the direction from Delta to Epsilon at velocities v1 = 0.30c, v2 = 0.50c, and v3 = 0.70c. All three spaceships, each at the origin of its reference frame, happen to pass Delta as it explodes. What are the times of the two explosions as measured by scientists on each of the three spaceships?