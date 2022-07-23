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Ch 36: Special Relativity
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 36: Special RelativityProblem 52b
Chapter 36, Problem 52b

The quantity dE/dv, the rate of increase of energy with speed, is the amount of additional energy a moving object needs per 1 m/s increase in speed. A 25,000 kg rocket is traveling at 0.90c. How much additional energy is needed to increase its speed by 1 m/s?

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Step 1: Recognize that the problem involves relativistic energy, as the rocket is traveling at a speed close to the speed of light (0.90c). The total relativistic energy of an object is given by the formula: Etotal = γmc^2, where γ = 11-v2c2 is the Lorentz factor, m is the mass of the rocket, v is its velocity, and c is the speed of light.
Step 2: To find the rate of increase of energy with speed, calculate the derivative of the total energy with respect to velocity, dEdv. Start by differentiating the relativistic energy formula: ddvEtotal = ddv(γmc^2). Use the chain rule to differentiate γ with respect to v.
Step 3: The derivative of the Lorentz factor γ is: ddvγ = v2c2*11-v2c2
Step 4: Substitute the given values into the derivative expression. The mass of the rocket is 25000 kg, the initial velocity is 0.90c, and the speed of light is c = 3.00×10^8 m/s. Plug these values into the derivative formula to compute dEdv.
Step 5: Once dEdv is calculated, multiply it by the change in velocity, which is 1 m/s, to find the additional energy required to increase the rocket's speed by 1 m/s. This will give the final result.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Relativistic Energy

In the context of special relativity, the energy of an object increases as its speed approaches the speed of light (c). The relativistic energy is given by the equation E = γmc², where γ (gamma) is the Lorentz factor, which accounts for the effects of relativity. As an object's speed increases, its mass effectively increases, requiring more energy to continue accelerating.
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Lorentz Factor

The Lorentz factor, denoted as γ (gamma), is a crucial component in relativistic physics that describes how much time, length, and relativistic mass increase as an object approaches the speed of light. It is calculated using the formula γ = 1 / √(1 - v²/c²), where v is the object's velocity. This factor becomes significant at high speeds, affecting the energy required for further acceleration.
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Kinetic Energy in Relativity

In classical mechanics, kinetic energy is given by KE = 1/2 mv². However, in relativistic physics, the kinetic energy must be adjusted to account for the increase in mass and energy as speed approaches c. The relativistic kinetic energy is expressed as KE = (γ - 1)mc², highlighting that the energy required to increase speed becomes significantly larger as the object's velocity nears the speed of light.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The half-life of a muon at rest is 1.5 μs. Muons that have been accelerated to a very high speed and are then held in a circular storage ring have a half-life of 7.5 μs. What is the total energy of a muon in the storage ring? The mass of a muon is 207 times the mass of an electron.

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Textbook Question

Two rockets approach each other. Each is traveling at 0.75c in the earth's reference frame. What is the speed, as a fraction of c, of one rocket relative to the other?

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Textbook Question

A rocket traveling at 0.50c sets out for the nearest star, Alpha Centauri, which is 4.3 ly away from earth. It will return to earth immediately after reaching Alpha Centauri. What distance will the rocket travel and how long will the journey last according to (a) stay-at-home earthlings and (b) the rocket crew? (c) Which answers are the correct ones, those in part a or those in part b?

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Textbook Question

The Stanford Linear Accelerator (SLAC) accelerates electrons to v = 0.99999997c in a 3.2-km-long tube. If they travel the length of the tube at full speed (they don’t, because they are accelerating), how long is the tube in the electrons’ reference frame?

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Textbook Question

In an attempt to reduce the extraordinarily long travel times for voyaging to distant stars, some people have suggested traveling at close to the speed of light. Suppose you wish to visit the red giant star Betelgeuse, which is 430 ly away, and that you want your 20,000 kg rocket to move so fast that you age only 20 years during the round trip. How fast, as a fraction of c, must the rocket travel relative to earth?

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Textbook Question

The star Delta goes supernova. One year later and 2.0 ly away, as measured by astronomers in the galaxy, star Epsilon explodes. Let the explosion of Delta be at xD = 0 and tD = 0. The explosions are observed by three spaceships cruising through the galaxy in the direction from Delta to Epsilon at velocities v1 = 0.30c, v2 = 0.50c, and v3 = 0.70c. All three spaceships, each at the origin of its reference frame, happen to pass Delta as it explodes. What are the times of the two explosions as measured by scientists on each of the three spaceships?

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