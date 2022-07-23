INT A beam of electrons is incident upon a gas of hydrogen atoms. Through what potential difference must the electrons be accelerated to have this speed?
In the atom interferometer experiment of Figure 38.13, laser-cooling techniques were used to cool a dilute vapor of sodium atoms to a temperature of 0.0010 K=1.0 mK. The ultracold atoms passed through a series of collimating apertures to form the atomic beam you see entering the figure from the left. The standing light waves were created from a laser beam with a wavelength of 590 nm. Because interference is observed between the two paths, each individual atom is apparently present at both point B and point C. Describe, in your own words, what this experiment tells you about the nature of matter.
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Key Concepts
Wave-Particle Duality
Quantum Superposition
Interference Patterns
Consider an electron undergoing cyclotron motion in a magnetic field. According to Bohr, the electron’s angular momentum must be quantized in units of ℏ. Find an expression for the allowed energy levels En in terms of ℏ and the cyclotron frequency fcyc.
INT A beam of electrons is incident upon a gas of hydrogen atoms. What minimum speed must the electrons have to cause the emission of 656 nm light from the 3→2 transition of hydrogen?
The electrons in a cathode-ray tube are accelerated through a 250 V potential difference and then shot through a 33-nm-diameter circular aperture. What is the diameter of the bright spot on an electron detector 1.5 m behind the aperture?
Consider an electron undergoing cyclotron motion in a magnetic field. According to Bohr, the electron’s angular momentum must be quantized in units of ℏ. Compute the first four allowed radii in a 1.0 T magnetic field.