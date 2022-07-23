INT A beam of electrons is incident upon a gas of hydrogen atoms. Through what potential difference must the electrons be accelerated to have this speed?
INT A beam of electrons is incident upon a gas of hydrogen atoms. What minimum speed must the electrons have to cause the emission of 656 nm light from the 3→2 transition of hydrogen?
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Key Concepts
Photon Emission and Energy Levels
Kinetic Energy of Electrons
Threshold Energy and Ionization
In the atom interferometer experiment of Figure 38.13, laser-cooling techniques were used to cool a dilute vapor of sodium atoms to a temperature of 0.0010 K=1.0 mK. The ultracold atoms passed through a series of collimating apertures to form the atomic beam you see entering the figure from the left. The standing light waves were created from a laser beam with a wavelength of 590 nm. Because interference is observed between the two paths, each individual atom is apparently present at both point B and point C. Describe, in your own words, what this experiment tells you about the nature of matter.
Very large, hot stars—much hotter than our sun—can be identified by the way in which He+ ions in their atmosphere absorb light. What are the three longest wavelengths, in nm, in the Balmer series of He+?
Draw an energy-level diagram, similar to Figure 38.21, for the He+ ion. On your diagram: Show all possible emission transitions from the n = 4 energy level.
The electrons in a cathode-ray tube are accelerated through a 250 V potential difference and then shot through a 33-nm-diameter circular aperture. What is the diameter of the bright spot on an electron detector 1.5 m behind the aperture?
INT Two hydrogen atoms collide head-on. The collision brings both atoms to a halt. Immediately after the collision, both atoms emit a 121.6 nm photon. What was the speed of each atom just before the collision?