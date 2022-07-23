Skip to main content
Ch 39: Wave Functions and Uncertainty
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 39: Wave Functions and UncertaintyProblem 1
Chapter 39, Problem 1

An experiment has four possible outcomes, labeled A to D. The probability of A is PA = 40% and of B is PB = 30%. Outcome C is twice as probable as outcome D. What are the probabilities PC and PD?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Start by understanding the problem. You are given probabilities for outcomes A and B, and a relationship between outcomes C and D. The total probability for all outcomes must sum to 100% (or 1 in decimal form).
Step 2: Write the equation for the total probability: Pₐ + PB + PC + PD = 1. Substitute the given values for Pₐ and PB: 0.40 + 0.30 + PC + PD = 1.
Step 3: Use the relationship between outcomes C and D. The problem states that outcome C is twice as probable as outcome D, so PC = 2 × PD.
Step 4: Substitute PC = 2 × PD into the total probability equation: 0.40 + 0.30 + 2 × PD + PD = 1.
Step 5: Combine like terms and solve for PD. Once PD is found, use the relationship PC = 2 × PD to calculate PC.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Probability Basics

Probability is a measure of the likelihood that an event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1, or as a percentage. The sum of the probabilities of all possible outcomes in a given experiment must equal 1 (or 100%). Understanding this principle is crucial for solving problems involving multiple outcomes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:03
Probability Distribution Graph

Setting Up Equations

In problems involving probabilities, it is often necessary to set up equations based on the relationships between different outcomes. For instance, if one outcome is defined in terms of another (like C being twice as probable as D), this relationship can be expressed mathematically to find unknown probabilities.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:25
Kinematics Equations

Solving for Unknowns

Once the equations are established, solving for unknown probabilities involves algebraic manipulation. This may include substituting known values and simplifying equations to isolate the variable of interest. Mastery of these techniques is essential for determining the probabilities of outcomes in complex scenarios.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:03
Solving an Unknown 2D Force
Related Practice
Textbook Question

When 5×1012 photons pass through an experimental apparatus, 2.0×109 land in a 0.10-mm-wide strip. What is the probability density at this point?

98
views
Textbook Question

In one experiment, 2000 photons are detected in a 0.10-mm-wide strip where the amplitude of the electromagnetic wave is 10 V/m. How many photons are detected in a nearby 0.10-mm-wide strip where the amplitude is 30 V/m?

89
views
Textbook Question

FIGURE EX39.12 shows the probability density for an electron that has passed through an experimental apparatus. If 1.0×106 electrons are used, what is the expected number that will land in a 0.010-mm-wide strip at 2.000 mm?

103
views