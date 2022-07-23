Heavy nuclei often undergo alpha decay in which they emit an alpha particle (i.e., a helium nucleus). Alpha particles are so tightly bound together that it’s reasonable to think of an alpha particle as a single unit within the nucleus from which it is emitted. The probability that a nucleus will undergo alpha decay is proportional to the frequency with which the alpha particle reflects from the walls of the nucleus. What is that frequency (reflections/s) for a maximum-speed alpha particle within a 238U nucleus?