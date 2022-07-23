In a nuclear physics experiment, a proton is fired toward a Z = 13 nucleus with the diameter and neutron energy levels shown in Figure 40.17. The nucleus, which was initially in its ground state, subsequently emits a gamma ray with wavelength 1.73×10−4 nm. What was the minimum initial speed of the proton? Hint: Don't neglect the proton-nucleus collision.
Figure 40.17 showed that a typical nuclear radius is 4.0 fm. As you’ll learn in Chapter 42, a typical energy of a neutron bound inside the nuclear potential well is En = −20 MeV. To find out how “fuzzy” the edge of the nucleus is, what is the neutron’s penetration distance into the classically forbidden region as a fraction of the nuclear radius?
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Key Concepts
Nuclear Radius
Quantum Tunneling
Classically Forbidden Region
CALC A particle of mass m has the wave function ψ(x) = Ax exp (−x²/a²) when it is in an allowed energy level with E = 0. Draw a graph of ψ(x) versus x.
CALC A particle of mass m has the wave function ψ(x) = Ax exp (−x²/a²) when it is in an allowed energy level with E = 0. Find and graph the potential-energy function U(x).
CALC A particle of mass m has the wave function ψ(x) = Ax exp (−x²/a²) when it is in an allowed energy level with E = 0. At what value or values of x is the particle most likely to be found?
What is the probability that an electron will tunnel through a 0.50 nm air gap from a metal to a STM probe if the work function is 4.0 eV?
A proton’s energy is 1.0 MeV below the top of a 10-fm-wide energy barrier. What is the probability that the proton will tunnel through the barrier?