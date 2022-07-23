Textbook Question
A finite potential well has depth U₀ = 2.00 eV. What is the penetration distance for an electron with energy (a) 0.50 eV, (b) 1.00 eV, and (c) 1.50 eV?
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A finite potential well has depth U₀ = 2.00 eV. What is the penetration distance for an electron with energy (a) 0.50 eV, (b) 1.00 eV, and (c) 1.50 eV?
A 16-nm-long box has a thin partition that divides the box into a 4-nm-long section and a 12-nm-long section. An electron confined in the shorter section is in the n = 2 state. The partition is briefly withdrawn, then reinserted, leaving the electron in the longer section of the box. What is the electron’s quantum state after the partition is back in place?
The electrons in a rigid box emit photons of wavelength 1484 nm during the 3→2 transition. How long is the box in which the electrons are confined?