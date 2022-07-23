Textbook Question
A finite potential well has depth U₀ = 2.00 eV. What is the penetration distance for an electron with energy (a) 0.50 eV, (b) 1.00 eV, and (c) 1.50 eV?
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A finite potential well has depth U₀ = 2.00 eV. What is the penetration distance for an electron with energy (a) 0.50 eV, (b) 1.00 eV, and (c) 1.50 eV?
Sketch the n = 8 wave function for the potential energy shown in FIGURE EX40.13.
The electrons in a rigid box emit photons of wavelength 1484 nm during the 3→2 transition. How long is the box in which the electrons are confined?
A helium atom is in a finite potential well. The atom’s energy is 1.0 eV below U₀. What is the atom’s penetration distance into the classically forbidden region?
The electrons in a rigid box emit photons of wavelength 1484 nm during the 3→2 transition. What kind of photons are they—infrared, visible, or ultraviolet?