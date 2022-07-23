Photon Energy and Wavelength

The energy of a photon is inversely related to its wavelength, described by the equation E = hc/λ, where E is energy, h is Planck's constant, c is the speed of light, and λ is the wavelength. For the ruby laser emitting light at 690 nm, understanding the energy of the emitted photons is crucial for calculating how many chromium atoms are involved in the stimulated emission process to generate the pulse.