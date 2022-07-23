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Ch 41: Atomic Physics
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 41: Atomic PhysicsProblem 54
Chapter 41, Problem 54

What is the probability of finding a 1s hydrogen electron at distance r > aB from the proton?

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Understand the problem: The question asks for the probability of finding a 1s electron in a hydrogen atom at a distance greater than the Bohr radius \(a_B\) from the nucleus. This involves integrating the radial probability density function of the 1s wavefunction over the specified range.
Recall the radial wavefunction for the 1s state of hydrogen: \( R_{1s}(r) = \frac{2}{a_B^{3/2}} e^{-r/a_B} \). The radial probability density is given by \( P(r) = 4\pi r^2 |R_{1s}(r)|^2 \).
Substitute \( R_{1s}(r) \) into \( P(r) \): \( P(r) = 4\pi r^2 \left( \frac{2}{a_B^{3/2}} e^{-r/a_B} \right)^2 = \frac{16\pi r^2}{a_B^3} e^{-2r/a_B} \).
Set up the integral to find the probability for \( r > a_B \): \( P(r > a_B) = \int_{a_B}^{\infty} \frac{16\pi r^2}{a_B^3} e^{-2r/a_B} dr \).
Solve the integral: Use integration by parts or a standard integral table to evaluate \( \int_{a_B}^{\infty} r^2 e^{-2r/a_B} dr \). The result will give the probability in terms of \( a_B \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Quantum Mechanics

Quantum mechanics is the branch of physics that deals with the behavior of particles at the atomic and subatomic levels. It introduces concepts such as wave-particle duality and the uncertainty principle, which are essential for understanding the probabilistic nature of electron positions in atoms. In this context, it helps explain how the electron's position is described by a probability distribution rather than a fixed path.
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Hydrogen Atom Model

The hydrogen atom model, particularly the Bohr model, describes the electron's behavior in relation to the proton. The 1s orbital represents the lowest energy state of the electron, where it is most likely to be found near the nucleus. Understanding this model is crucial for calculating the probability of finding the electron at various distances from the proton, particularly beyond the Bohr radius (aB).
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Probability Density Function

In quantum mechanics, the probability density function describes the likelihood of finding a particle in a specific region of space. For the hydrogen atom, the probability density for the 1s electron is derived from the square of the wave function. This function allows us to calculate the probability of locating the electron at distances greater than the Bohr radius by integrating the probability density over the desired range.
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Related Practice
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Suppose you put five electrons into a 0.50-nm-wide one-dimensional rigid box (i.e., an infinite potential well). What is the ground-state energy—that is, the total energy of all five electrons in the ground-state configuration?

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During what interval of time will 10% of a sample of 2p hydrogen atoms decay?

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