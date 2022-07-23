A hydrogen atom has orbital angular momentum 3.65 × 10⁻³⁴ J s. What is the atom's minimum possible energy? Explain.
Identify the element for each of these electron configurations. Then determine whether this configuration is the ground state or an excited state. 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s2 3d2
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Electron Configuration
Ground State vs. Excited State
Periodic Table and Element Identification
1.0×106 atoms are excited to an upper energy level at t = 0 s. At the end of 20 ns, 90% of these atoms have undergone a quantum jump to the ground state. What is the lifetime of the excited state?
Draw a series of pictures, similar to Figure 41.21, for the ground states of Ca, Ni, As, and Kr.
How many lines of atoms would you expect to see on the collector plate of a Stern-Gerlach apparatus if the experiment is done with (a) lithium and (b) beryllium? Explain.
An excited state of an atom has a 25 ns lifetime. What is the probability that an excited atom will emit a photon during a 0.50 ns interval?
Identify the element for each of these electron configurations. Then determine whether this configuration is the ground state or an excited state. 1s² 2s² 2p⁵