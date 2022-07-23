Identify the element for each of these electron configurations. Then determine whether this configuration is the ground state or an excited state. 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s2 3d2
Draw a series of pictures, similar to Figure 41.21, for the ground states of Ca, Ni, As, and Kr.
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Key Concepts
Electron Configuration
Ground State
Periodic Trends
1.0×106 atoms are excited to an upper energy level at t = 0 s. At the end of 20 ns, 90% of these atoms have undergone a quantum jump to the ground state. What is the lifetime of the excited state?
How many lines of atoms would you expect to see on the collector plate of a Stern-Gerlach apparatus if the experiment is done with (a) lithium and (b) beryllium? Explain.
A laser emits 1.0 × 1019 photons per second from an excited state with energy E2 = 1.17 eV. The lower energy level is E1 = 0 eV. What is the wavelength of this laser?
An excited state of an atom has a 25 ns lifetime. What is the probability that an excited atom will emit a photon during a 0.50 ns interval?
Identify the element for each of these electron configurations. Then determine whether this configuration is the ground state or an excited state. 1s² 2s² 2p⁵