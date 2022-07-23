Textbook Question
For the two vectors in Fig. E1.35, find the magnitude and direction of the vector product A x B
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For the two vectors in Fig. E1.35, find the magnitude and direction of the vector product A x B
You are given two vectors A = -3i + 6j and B = 7i + 2j. Let Counterclockwise angles be positive. What angle does A make with the +x-axis?
For the two vectors and in the figure, find the magnitude and direction of the vector product .
For the two vectors A and B in Fig. E1.39, find the scalar product A · B
Given two vectors A = -2i + 3j + 4k and B = 3.00î + 1.00ĵ − 3.00k, find the magnitude of each vector.
Find the scalar product of the vectors A and B given in Exercise 1.38.