Given two vectors A = 4i + 7j and B = 5i - 2j, find the magnitude of each vector.
You are given two vectors A = -3i + 6j and B = 7i + 2j. Let Counterclockwise angles be positive. What angle does A make with the +x-axis?
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Key Concepts
Vector Components
Dot Product
Inverse Trigonometric Functions
In each case, find the x- and y- components of vector A: A = 11.2j - 9.91i
Vector A is 2.80 cm long and is 60.0° above the x-axis in the first quadrant. Vector B is 1.90 cm long and is 60.0° below the x-axis in the fourth quadrant (Fig. E1.35). Use components to find the magnitude and direction of A - B In each case, sketch the vector addition or subtraction and show that your numerical answers are in qualitative agreement with your sketch.
Find the vector product A x B (expressed in unit vectors) of the two vectors given in Exercise 1.38. What is the magnitude of the vector product? Given two vectors A = 4.00 i + 7.00j and B = 5.00 i − 2.00
Given two vectors A = -2i + 3j + 4k and B = 3.00î + 1.00ĵ − 3.00k, find the magnitude of each vector.
Find the scalar product of the vectors A and B given in Exercise 1.38.