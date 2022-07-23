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Ch 01: Units, Physical Quantities & Vectors
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 01: Units, Physical Quantities & VectorsProblem 18
Chapter 1, Problem 18

How many gallons of gasoline are used in the United States in one day? Assume that there are two cars for every three people, that each car is driven an average of 10,000 miles per year, and that the average car gets 20 miles per gallon.

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Determine the population of the United States. For estimation purposes, you can use a rough figure, such as 330 million people.
Calculate the number of cars in the United States using the ratio provided: two cars for every three people. Use the formula: \( \text{Number of cars} = \frac{2}{3} \times \text{Population} \).
Calculate the total miles driven by all cars in one year. Multiply the number of cars by the average miles driven per car per year: \( \text{Total miles per year} = \text{Number of cars} \times 10,000 \).
Determine the total gallons of gasoline used in one year by dividing the total miles driven by the average miles per gallon: \( \text{Total gallons per year} = \frac{\text{Total miles per year}}{20} \).
Convert the total gallons used per year to gallons used per day by dividing by the number of days in a year: \( \text{Gallons per day} = \frac{\text{Total gallons per year}}{365} \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Unit Conversion

Unit conversion is essential for translating measurements into different units, such as converting miles driven per year into gallons of gasoline used. This involves understanding and applying conversion factors, like miles per gallon, to calculate the total gasoline consumption accurately.
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Average Calculation

Calculating averages is crucial for estimating typical values in a given context, such as the average number of miles driven per car annually. This concept helps in determining the overall gasoline usage by considering typical driving patterns and fuel efficiency.
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Population Estimation

Population estimation involves determining the number of entities, such as cars, based on demographic data. In this scenario, estimating the number of cars from the population size is necessary to calculate total gasoline consumption, using the ratio of cars to people.
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