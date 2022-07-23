Skip to main content
Ch 01: Units, Physical Quantities & Vectors
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 01: Units, Physical Quantities & VectorsProblem 19
Chapter 1, Problem 19

How many times does a typical person blink her eyes in a lifetime?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Estimate the average number of blinks per minute. A typical person blinks about 15 to 20 times per minute.
Calculate the number of blinks per hour by multiplying the average blinks per minute by 60 (the number of minutes in an hour).
Determine the number of blinks per day by multiplying the number of blinks per hour by 24 (the number of hours in a day).
Estimate the average lifespan in years. For example, you might use 80 years as a typical lifespan.
Calculate the total number of blinks in a lifetime by multiplying the number of blinks per day by 365 (days in a year) and then by the estimated lifespan in years.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Average Blink Rate

The average blink rate is the number of times a person blinks per minute. Typically, a person blinks about 15-20 times per minute. This rate can vary based on factors such as environment, fatigue, and health. Understanding this rate is crucial for estimating the total number of blinks over a lifetime.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:44
Solving Constant and Average Velocity Problems

Lifetime Duration

Lifetime duration refers to the average lifespan of a person, which is essential for calculating the total number of blinks. In many developed countries, the average lifespan is approximately 80 years. This figure helps in determining the total time over which blinking occurs.
Recommended video:
Guided course
14:16
Lorentz Transformations of Position

Time Conversion

Time conversion involves translating years into smaller units like days, hours, and minutes to facilitate calculations. Since blinking is measured per minute, converting a lifetime into minutes is necessary. There are 525,600 minutes in a year, which is used to calculate the total number of blinks over a lifetime.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:46
Unit Conversions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

How many times does a human heart beat during a person's lifetime? How many gallons of blood does it pump?

1521
views
Textbook Question

With a wooden ruler, you measure the length of a rectangular piece of sheet metal to be 12 mm. With micrometer calipers, you measure the width of the rectangle to be 5.98 mm. Use the correct number of significant figures: What is the perimeter of the rectangle?

1416
views
Textbook Question

How many gallons of gasoline are used in the United States in one day? Assume that there are two cars for every three people, that each car is driven an average of 10,000 miles per year, and that the average car gets 20 miles per gallon.

2128
views
Textbook Question

You are using water to dilute small amounts of chemicals in the laboratory, drop by drop. How many drops of water are in a 1.0-L bottle?

1309
views
Textbook Question

A useful and easy-to-remember approximate value for the number of seconds in a year is π × 107. Determine the percent error in this approximate value. (There are 365.24 days in one year.)

2092
views
Textbook Question

Four astronauts are in a spherical space station. If, as is typical, each of them breathes about 500 cm3 of air with each breath, approximately what volume of air (in cubic meters) do these astronauts breathe in a year?

1446
views
2
rank