Bacteria vary in size, but a diameter of 2.0 μm is not unusual. What are the volume (in cubic centimeters) and surface area (in square millimeters) of a spherical bacterium of that size?
With a wooden ruler, you measure the length of a rectangular piece of sheet metal to be 12 mm. With micrometer calipers, you measure the width of the rectangle to be 5.98 mm. Use the correct number of significant figures: What is the perimeter of the rectangle?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Significant Figures
Measurement Precision
Perimeter Calculation
How many times does a typical person blink her eyes in a lifetime?
With a wooden ruler, you measure the length of a rectangular piece of sheet metal to be 12 mm. With micrometer calipers, you measure the width of the rectangle to be 5.98 mm. Use the correct number of significant figures: What is the area of the rectangle?
How many gallons of gasoline are used in the United States in one day? Assume that there are two cars for every three people, that each car is driven an average of 10,000 miles per year, and that the average car gets 20 miles per gallon.
A useful and easy-to-remember approximate value for the number of seconds in a year is π × 107. Determine the percent error in this approximate value. (There are 365.24 days in one year.)
The RDA for the trace element selenium is 0.000070 g/day. Express this dose in mg/day.