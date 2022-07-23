Bacteria vary in size, but a diameter of 2.0 μm is not unusual. What are the volume (in cubic centimeters) and surface area (in square millimeters) of a spherical bacterium of that size?
In the fall of 2002, scientists at Los Alamos National Laboratory determined that the critical mass of neptunium-237 is about 60 kg. The critical mass of a fissionable material is the minimum amount that must be brought together to start a nuclear chain reaction. Neptunium-237 has a density of 19.5 g/cm3. What would be the radius of a sphere of this material that has a critical mass?
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Key Concepts
Critical Mass
Density
Volume of a Sphere
A square field measuring 100.0 m by 100.0 m has an area of 1.00 hectare. An acre has an area of 43,600 ft2. If a lot has an area of 12.0 acres, what is its area in hectares?
A certain fuel-efficient hybrid car gets gasoline mileage of 55.0 mpg (miles per gallon). If you are driving this car in Europe and want to compare its mileage with that of other European cars, express this mileage in km/L (L = liter).
While driving in an exotic foreign land, you see a speed limit sign that reads 180,000 furlongs per fortnight. How many miles per hour is this?
With a wooden ruler, you measure the length of a rectangular piece of sheet metal to be 12 mm. With micrometer calipers, you measure the width of the rectangle to be 5.98 mm. Use the correct number of significant figures: What is the area of the rectangle?
The RDA for the trace element selenium is 0.000070 g/day. Express this dose in mg/day.