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Ch 01: Units, Physical Quantities & Vectors
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 01: Units, Physical Quantities & VectorsProblem 9a
Chapter 1, Problem 9a

A certain fuel-efficient hybrid car gets gasoline mileage of 55.0 mpg (miles per gallon). If you are driving this car in Europe and want to compare its mileage with that of other European cars, express this mileage in km/L (L = liter).

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1
Understand the conversion factors needed: 1 mile is approximately 1.60934 kilometers, and 1 gallon is approximately 3.78541 liters.
Convert the mileage from miles per gallon to kilometers per gallon using the conversion factor for miles to kilometers. Multiply 55.0 miles by 1.60934 km/mile.
Now, convert the result from kilometers per gallon to kilometers per liter using the conversion factor for gallons to liters. Divide the kilometers per gallon by 3.78541 liters/gallon.
The final expression will give you the mileage in km/L, which is the desired unit for comparison in Europe.
Ensure all units are correctly converted and check your calculations for accuracy to ensure the conversion is correct.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Unit Conversion

Unit conversion is the process of converting a quantity expressed in one set of units to another set of units. In this context, it involves converting miles per gallon (mpg) to kilometers per liter (km/L). This requires understanding the conversion factors between miles and kilometers, and gallons and liters, to accurately translate the fuel efficiency measurement.
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Distance Conversion

Distance conversion is essential for translating miles into kilometers. One mile is equivalent to approximately 1.60934 kilometers. This conversion factor is crucial for expressing the car's mileage in terms of kilometers, which is the standard unit of distance used in Europe.
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Volume Conversion

Volume conversion involves changing gallons to liters, as European cars typically measure fuel efficiency in liters. One US gallon is approximately 3.78541 liters. Understanding this conversion is necessary to express the car's fuel efficiency in km/L, aligning with European standards.
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