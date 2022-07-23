Textbook Question
Starting with the definition 1 in. = 2.54 cm, find the number of kilometers in 1.00 mile
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Starting with the definition 1 in. = 2.54 cm, find the number of kilometers in 1.00 mile
How many nanoseconds does it take light to travel 1.00 ft in vacuum? (This result is a useful quantity to remember.)
According to the label on a bottle of salad dressing, the volume of the contents is 0.473 liter (L). Using only the conversions 1 L = 1000 cm3 and 1 in. = 2.54 cm, express this volume in cubic inches.