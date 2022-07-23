Textbook Question
The density of gold is 19.3 g/cm3. What is this value in kilograms per cubic meter?
10973
views
The density of gold is 19.3 g/cm3. What is this value in kilograms per cubic meter?
The most powerful engine available for the classic 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray developed 360 horsepower and had a displacement of 327 cubic inches. Express this displacement in liters (L) by using only the conversions 1 L = 1000 cm3 and 1 in. = 2.54 cm.
How many nanoseconds does it take light to travel 1.00 ft in vacuum? (This result is a useful quantity to remember.)
According to the label on a bottle of salad dressing, the volume of the contents is 0.473 liter (L). Using only the conversions 1 L = 1000 cm3 and 1 in. = 2.54 cm, express this volume in cubic inches.