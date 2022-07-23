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Ch 01: Units, Physical Quantities & Vectors
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 01: Units, Physical Quantities & VectorsProblem 23
Chapter 1, Problem 23

You are using water to dilute small amounts of chemicals in the laboratory, drop by drop. How many drops of water are in a 1.0-L bottle?

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1
Understand the problem: We need to find out how many drops of water are in a 1.0-L bottle. This requires knowing the volume of a single drop of water.
Research or recall that the average volume of a drop of water is approximately 0.05 mL. This is a common approximation used in laboratory settings.
Convert the volume of the bottle from liters to milliliters, since the drop volume is given in milliliters. Use the conversion: 1 liter = 1000 milliliters.
Set up the calculation to find the number of drops: Divide the total volume of the bottle in milliliters by the volume of one drop. This can be expressed as: 10000.05
Perform the division to find the number of drops. This will give you the total number of drops in the 1.0-L bottle.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Volume Measurement

Volume measurement is the determination of the amount of space occupied by a substance, typically expressed in liters or milliliters for liquids. Understanding how to convert between these units is crucial for calculating the number of drops in a given volume, as 1 liter equals 1000 milliliters.
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Drop Volume

Drop volume refers to the average volume of a single drop of liquid, which can vary based on factors like the dropper used and the liquid's properties. For water, a typical drop is approximately 0.05 milliliters, which is essential for estimating the number of drops in a larger volume.
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Unit Conversion

Unit conversion involves changing measurements from one unit to another, such as converting liters to milliliters. This concept is vital for calculating the number of drops in a liter, as it requires converting the total volume into smaller units that match the drop volume.
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