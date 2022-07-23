A brick is dropped (zero initial speed) from the roof of a building. The brick strikes the ground in s. You may ignore air resistance, so the brick is in free fall. How tall, in meters, is the building?
A -kg rocket blasts off vertically from the launch pad with a constant upward acceleration of m/s2 and feels no appreciable air resistance. When it has reached a height of m, its engines suddenly fail; the only force acting on it is now gravity. What is the maximum height this rocket will reach above the launch pad?
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Key Concepts
Newton's Second Law of Motion
Kinematic Equations
Conservation of Energy
A hot-air balloonist, rising vertically with a constant velocity of magnitude m/s, releases a sandbag at an instant when the balloon is m above the ground (Fig. E). After the sandbag is released, it is in free fall. What is the greatest height above the ground that the sandbag reaches?
A hot-air balloonist, rising vertically with a constant velocity of magnitude m/s, releases a sandbag at an instant when the balloon is m above the ground (Fig. E). After the sandbag is released, it is in free fall. Compute the position and velocity of the sandbag at s and s after its release.
A -kg rocket blasts off vertically from the launch pad with a constant upward acceleration of m/s2 and feels no appreciable air resistance. When it has reached a height of m, its engines suddenly fail; the only force acting on it is now gravity. How much time will elapse after engine failure before the rocket comes crashing down to the launch pad, and how fast will it be moving just before it crashes?
A lunar lander is making its descent to Moon Base I (Fig. E). The lander descends slowly under the retro-thrust of its descent engine. The engine is cut off when the lander is m above the surface and has a downward speed of m/s. With the engine off, the lander is in free fall. What is the speed of the lander just before it touches the surface? The acceleration due to gravity on the moon is m/s.
A brick is dropped (zero initial speed) from the roof of a building. The brick strikes the ground in s. You may ignore air resistance, so the brick is in free fall. What is the magnitude of the brick's velocity just before it reaches the ground?