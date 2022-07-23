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Ch 02: Motion Along a Straight Line
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 02: Motion Along a Straight LineProblem 43a
Chapter 2, Problem 43a

A 75007500-kg rocket blasts off vertically from the launch pad with a constant upward acceleration of 2.252.25 m/s2 and feels no appreciable air resistance. When it has reached a height of 525525 m, its engines suddenly fail; the only force acting on it is now gravity. What is the maximum height this rocket will reach above the launch pad?

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1
First, calculate the initial velocity of the rocket at the moment the engines fail using the kinematic equation: vf=vi+at. Since the rocket starts from rest, vi is 0, and you can use the equation vf=at.
Next, determine the time it takes for the rocket to reach the height of 525 m using the equation: sf=si+vit+12at2. Here, si is 0, and vi is 0, so the equation simplifies to sf=12at2. Solve for t.
Once you have the time, substitute it back into the equation for final velocity to find the velocity at the height of 525 m: vf=at.
Now, calculate the maximum height the rocket will reach after the engines fail using the equation for motion under gravity: vf2=vi2-2gsf, where g is the acceleration due to gravity (9.81 m/s²). Set vf to 0 to find the maximum height.
Finally, add the height reached before the engines failed (525 m) to the additional height calculated in the previous step to find the total maximum height above the launch pad.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Newton's Second Law of Motion

Newton's Second Law states that the acceleration of an object is directly proportional to the net force acting on it and inversely proportional to its mass. In this scenario, the rocket's upward acceleration is due to the thrust provided by its engines, which can be calculated using the formula F = ma, where F is the force, m is the mass, and a is the acceleration.
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Kinematic Equations

Kinematic equations describe the motion of objects under constant acceleration. They are essential for calculating the rocket's velocity and position at any given time. In this problem, these equations help determine the rocket's velocity at the moment the engines fail and predict its subsequent motion under the influence of gravity alone.
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Conservation of Energy

The principle of conservation of energy states that energy cannot be created or destroyed, only transformed. As the rocket ascends, its kinetic energy is converted into potential energy. After the engines fail, the rocket's maximum height can be found by equating its initial kinetic energy at engine failure to the potential energy at its peak height, considering gravity as the only acting force.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A brick is dropped (zero initial speed) from the roof of a building. The brick strikes the ground in 1.901.90 s. You may ignore air resistance, so the brick is in free fall. How tall, in meters, is the building?

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Textbook Question

A hot-air balloonist, rising vertically with a constant velocity of magnitude 5.005.00 m/s, releases a sandbag at an instant when the balloon is 40.040.0 m above the ground (Fig. E2.442.44). After the sandbag is released, it is in free fall. What is the greatest height above the ground that the sandbag reaches?

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Textbook Question

A hot-air balloonist, rising vertically with a constant velocity of magnitude 5.005.00 m/s, releases a sandbag at an instant when the balloon is 40.040.0 m above the ground (Fig. E2.442.44). After the sandbag is released, it is in free fall. Compute the position and velocity of the sandbag at 0.2500.250 s and 1.001.00 s after its release.

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Textbook Question

A 75007500-kg rocket blasts off vertically from the launch pad with a constant upward acceleration of 2.252.25 m/s2 and feels no appreciable air resistance. When it has reached a height of 525525 m, its engines suddenly fail; the only force acting on it is now gravity. How much time will elapse after engine failure before the rocket comes crashing down to the launch pad, and how fast will it be moving just before it crashes?

3129
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Textbook Question

A lunar lander is making its descent to Moon Base I (Fig. E2.402.40). The lander descends slowly under the retro-thrust of its descent engine. The engine is cut off when the lander is 5.05.0 m above the surface and has a downward speed of 0.80.8 m/s. With the engine off, the lander is in free fall. What is the speed of the lander just before it touches the surface? The acceleration due to gravity on the moon is 1.61.6 m/s.

2606
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Textbook Question

A brick is dropped (zero initial speed) from the roof of a building. The brick strikes the ground in 1.901.90 s. You may ignore air resistance, so the brick is in free fall. What is the magnitude of the brick's velocity just before it reaches the ground?

2520
views