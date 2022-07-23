An egg is thrown nearly vertically upward from a point near the cornice of a tall building. The egg just misses the cornice on the way down and passes a point m below its starting point s after it leaves the thrower's hand. Ignore air resistance. What is the initial speed of the egg?
A -kg rocket blasts off vertically from the launch pad with a constant upward acceleration of m/s2 and feels no appreciable air resistance. When it has reached a height of m, its engines suddenly fail; the only force acting on it is now gravity. How much time will elapse after engine failure before the rocket comes crashing down to the launch pad, and how fast will it be moving just before it crashes?
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Key Concepts
Newton's Second Law of Motion
Kinematic Equations
Gravitational Force
A brick is dropped (zero initial speed) from the roof of a building. The brick strikes the ground in s. You may ignore air resistance, so the brick is in free fall. How tall, in meters, is the building?
A hot-air balloonist, rising vertically with a constant velocity of magnitude m/s, releases a sandbag at an instant when the balloon is m above the ground (Fig. E). After the sandbag is released, it is in free fall. What is the greatest height above the ground that the sandbag reaches?
A -kg rocket blasts off vertically from the launch pad with a constant upward acceleration of m/s2 and feels no appreciable air resistance. When it has reached a height of m, its engines suddenly fail; the only force acting on it is now gravity. What is the maximum height this rocket will reach above the launch pad?
A hot-air balloonist, rising vertically with a constant velocity of magnitude m/s, releases a sandbag at an instant when the balloon is m above the ground (Fig. E). After the sandbag is released, it is in free fall. Compute the position and velocity of the sandbag at s and s after its release.
A brick is dropped (zero initial speed) from the roof of a building. The brick strikes the ground in s. You may ignore air resistance, so the brick is in free fall. What is the magnitude of the brick's velocity just before it reaches the ground?