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Ch 02: Motion Along a Straight Line
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 02: Motion Along a Straight LineProblem 44d
Chapter 2, Problem 44d

A hot-air balloonist, rising vertically with a constant velocity of magnitude 5.005.00 m/s, releases a sandbag at an instant when the balloon is 40.040.0 m above the ground (Fig. E2.442.44). After the sandbag is released, it is in free fall. What is the greatest height above the ground that the sandbag reaches?
Illustration of a hot-air balloonist releasing a sandbag at 40 m height.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the initial conditions: The sandbag is released from a height of 40.0 m above the ground with an initial upward velocity of 5.00 m/s.
Understand that after release, the sandbag is in free fall, meaning it will be subject to gravitational acceleration, which is approximately 9.81 m/s² downward.
Use the kinematic equation for vertical motion to find the maximum height: \( v^2 = u^2 + 2as \), where \( v \) is the final velocity (0 m/s at the peak), \( u \) is the initial velocity (5.00 m/s), \( a \) is the acceleration (-9.81 m/s²), and \( s \) is the displacement from the release point to the peak.
Solve for \( s \) to find the additional height gained after release: \( s = \frac{v^2 - u^2}{2a} \). Substitute \( v = 0 \), \( u = 5.00 \) m/s, and \( a = -9.81 \) m/s².
Add the displacement \( s \) to the initial height of 40.0 m to find the greatest height above the ground that the sandbag reaches.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Free Fall

Free fall refers to the motion of an object under the influence of gravity alone, with no other forces acting on it. When the sandbag is released from the hot-air balloon, it enters free fall, meaning it will accelerate downward at a rate of approximately 9.81 m/s², the acceleration due to gravity. This concept is crucial for determining the motion of the sandbag after it is released.
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Initial Velocity

The initial velocity of an object is the speed and direction at which it begins its motion. In this scenario, the sandbag is released while the balloon is ascending at a constant velocity of 5.00 m/s. This initial upward velocity will affect the maximum height the sandbag reaches after being released, as it will initially continue to move upward before gravity takes over.
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Kinematic Equations

Kinematic equations describe the motion of objects under constant acceleration. They relate displacement, initial velocity, final velocity, acceleration, and time. In this problem, these equations can be used to calculate the maximum height the sandbag reaches after being released, taking into account its initial upward velocity and the effects of gravity.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

An egg is thrown nearly vertically upward from a point near the cornice of a tall building. The egg just misses the cornice on the way down and passes a point 30.030.0 m below its starting point 5.005.00 s after it leaves the thrower's hand. Ignore air resistance. What is the initial speed of the egg?

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Textbook Question

A 75007500-kg rocket blasts off vertically from the launch pad with a constant upward acceleration of 2.252.25 m/s2 and feels no appreciable air resistance. When it has reached a height of 525525 m, its engines suddenly fail; the only force acting on it is now gravity. What is the maximum height this rocket will reach above the launch pad?

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Textbook Question

A hot-air balloonist, rising vertically with a constant velocity of magnitude 5.005.00 m/s, releases a sandbag at an instant when the balloon is 40.040.0 m above the ground (Fig. E2.442.44). After the sandbag is released, it is in free fall. Compute the position and velocity of the sandbag at 0.2500.250 s and 1.001.00 s after its release.

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1
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Textbook Question

An egg is thrown nearly vertically upward from a point near the cornice of a tall building. The egg just misses the cornice on the way down and passes a point 30.030.0 m below its starting point 5.005.00 s after it leaves the thrower's hand. Ignore air resistance. What is the magnitude of its velocity at the highest point?

2394
views
Textbook Question

An egg is thrown nearly vertically upward from a point near the cornice of a tall building. The egg just misses the cornice on the way down and passes a point 30.030.0 m below its starting point 5.005.00 s after it leaves the thrower's hand. Ignore air resistance. How high does it rise above its starting point?

3192
views
Textbook Question

A 75007500-kg rocket blasts off vertically from the launch pad with a constant upward acceleration of 2.252.25 m/s2 and feels no appreciable air resistance. When it has reached a height of 525525 m, its engines suddenly fail; the only force acting on it is now gravity. How much time will elapse after engine failure before the rocket comes crashing down to the launch pad, and how fast will it be moving just before it crashes?

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