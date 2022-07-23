Starting from the front door of a ranch house, you walk m due east to a windmill, turn around, and then slowly walk m west to a bench, where you sit and watch the sunrise. It takes you s to walk from the house to the windmill and then s to walk from the windmill to the bench. For the entire trip from the front door to the bench, what are your (a) average velocity? (b) average speed?
A car is stopped at a traffic light. It then travels along a straight road such that its distance from the light is given by , where m/s2 and m/s3. Calculate the instantaneous velocity of the car at , s, and s.
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Key Concepts
Instantaneous Velocity
Differentiation
Position-Time Function
A physics professor leaves her house and walks along the sidewalk toward campus. After min, it starts to rain, and she returns home. Her distance from her house as a function of time is shown in Fig. E. At which of the labeled points is her velocity constant and positive?
A physics professor leaves her house and walks along the sidewalk toward campus. After min, it starts to rain, and she returns home. Her distance from her house as a function of time is shown in Fig. E. At which of the labeled points is her velocity zero?
You normally drive on the freeway between San Diego and Los Angeles at an average speed of km/h ( mi/h), and the trip takes h and min. On a Friday afternoon, however, heavy traffic slows you down and you drive the same distance at an average speed of only km/h ( mi/h). How much longer does the trip take?
A car is stopped at a traffic light. It then travels along a straight road such that its distance from the light is given by , where m/s2 and m/s3. Calculate the average velocity of the car for the time interval to s.
A ball moves in a straight line (the -axis). The graph in Fig. E shows this ball's velocity as a function of time. What are the ball's average speed and average velocity during the first s?