A physics professor leaves her house and walks along the sidewalk toward campus. After min, it starts to rain, and she returns home. Her distance from her house as a function of time is shown in Fig. E. At which of the labeled points is her velocity constant and positive?
A physics professor leaves her house and walks along the sidewalk toward campus. After min, it starts to rain, and she returns home. Her distance from her house as a function of time is shown in Fig. E. At which of the labeled points is her velocity zero?
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Key Concepts
Velocity
Position-Time Graph
Slope of a Graph
A physics professor leaves her house and walks along the sidewalk toward campus. After min, it starts to rain, and she returns home. Her distance from her house as a function of time is shown in Fig. E. At which of the labeled points is her velocity constant and negative?
A physics professor leaves her house and walks along the sidewalk toward campus. After min, it starts to rain, and she returns home. Her distance from her house as a function of time is shown in Fig. E. At which of the labeled points is her velocity decreasing in magnitude?
A car is stopped at a traffic light. It then travels along a straight road such that its distance from the light is given by , where m/s2 and m/s3. Calculate the instantaneous velocity of the car at , s, and s.
A car is stopped at a traffic light. It then travels along a straight road such that its distance from the light is given by , where m/s2 and m/s3. Calculate the average velocity of the car for the time interval to s.
A ball moves in a straight line (the -axis). The graph in Fig. E shows this ball's velocity as a function of time. What are the ball's average speed and average velocity during the first s?