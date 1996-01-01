A hot-air balloonist, rising vertically with a constant velocity of magnitude 5.00 m/s, releases a sandbag at an instant when the balloon is 40.0 m above the ground (Fig. E2.44). After the sandbag is released, it is in free fall. (a) Compute the position and velocity of the sandbag at 0.250 s and 1.00 s after its release.
