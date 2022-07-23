High-speed motion pictures ( frames/second) of a jumping, flea yielded the data used to plot the graph in Fig. E. (See 'The Flying Leap of the Flea' by M. Rothschild, Y. Schlein, K. Parker, C. Neville, and S. Sternberg in the November Scientific American.) This flea was about mm long and jumped at a nearly vertical takeoff angle. Use the graph to answer this question: Is the acceleration of the flea ever zero? If so, when? Justify your answer.
A rocket starts from rest and moves upward from the surface of the earth. For the first s of its motion, the vertical acceleration of the rocket is given by m/s3, where the -direction is upward. What is the speed of the rocket when it is m above the surface of the earth?
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Kinematics Equations
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Integration in Physics
A rocket starts from rest and moves upward from the surface of the earth. For the first s of its motion, the vertical acceleration of the rocket is given by m/s3, where the -direction is upward. What is the height of the rocket above the surface of the earth at s?
High-speed motion pictures ( frames/second) of a jumping, flea yielded the data used to plot the graph in Fig. E. (See 'The Flying Leap of the Flea' by M. Rothschild, Y. Schlein, K. Parker, C. Neville, and S. Sternberg in the November Scientific American.) This flea was about mm long and jumped at a nearly vertical takeoff angle. Use the graph to answer this question: Find the flea's acceleration at ms, ms, and ms.
High-speed motion pictures ( frames/second) of a jumping, flea yielded the data used to plot the graph in Fig. E. (See 'The Flying Leap of the Flea' by M. Rothschild, Y. Schlein, K. Parker, C. Neville, and S. Sternberg in the November Scientific American.) This flea was about mm long and jumped at a nearly vertical takeoff angle. Use the graph to answer this question: Find the maximum height the flea reached in the first ms.
A large boulder is ejected vertically upward from a volcano with an initial speed of m/s. Ignore air resistance. What are the magnitude and direction of the acceleration while the boulder is (i) moving upward? (ii) Moving downward? (iii) At the highest point?
You throw a small rock straight up from the edge of a highway bridge that crosses a river. The rock passes you on its way down, s after it was thrown. What is the speed of the rock just before it reaches the water m below the point where the rock left your hand? Ignore air resistance.