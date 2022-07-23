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Ch 02: Motion Along a Straight Line
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 02: Motion Along a Straight LineProblem 54b
Chapter 2, Problem 54b

High-speed motion pictures (35003500 frames/second) of a jumping, 210μg210–μg flea yielded the data used to plot the graph in Fig. E2.542.54. (See 'The Flying Leap of the Flea' by M. Rothschild, Y. Schlein, K. Parker, C. Neville, and S. Sternberg in the November 19731973 Scientific American.) This flea was about 22 mm long and jumped at a nearly vertical takeoff angle. Use the graph to answer this question: Find the maximum height the flea reached in the first 2.52.5 ms.
Speed-time graph of a flea's jump, with speed in cm/s and time in ms.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Examine the second graph, which shows the speed of the flea in cm/s over time in milliseconds. The graph indicates that the flea reaches a maximum speed of approximately 150 cm/s at around 1.5 ms.
Convert the maximum speed from cm/s to m/s for consistency with standard units. Since 1 m = 100 cm, the speed in m/s is 150 cm/s divided by 100, which equals 1.5 m/s.
Use the kinematic equation for vertical motion to find the maximum height reached: \( h = v_i t + \frac{1}{2} a t^2 \), where \( v_i \) is the initial velocity (0 m/s, since the flea starts from rest), \( a \) is the acceleration, and \( t \) is the time.
Since the flea reaches its maximum speed at 1.5 ms, we can assume constant acceleration during this time. The acceleration \( a \) can be calculated using \( a = \frac{v_f - v_i}{t} \), where \( v_f \) is the final velocity (1.5 m/s) and \( t \) is 1.5 ms (converted to seconds: 0.0015 s).
Substitute the values into the kinematic equation to find the height reached in the first 2.5 ms. Note that the flea continues to move upwards after reaching maximum speed, but the acceleration is zero after 1.5 ms, so the height calculation is based on the initial acceleration phase.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Kinematics

Kinematics is the branch of physics that describes the motion of objects without considering the forces that cause the motion. It involves concepts such as displacement, velocity, and acceleration. In this context, understanding the flea's jump requires analyzing its speed over time to determine how high it ascended during its jump.
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Graph Interpretation

Interpreting graphs is crucial for extracting meaningful information from visual data representations. In this case, the speed-time graph shows how the flea's speed changes over time. By analyzing the graph, one can determine the maximum speed reached and the duration of the jump, which are essential for calculating the maximum height achieved.
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Projectile Motion

Projectile motion refers to the motion of an object that is thrown or projected into the air, subject to gravitational forces. For the flea's jump, understanding the principles of projectile motion helps in calculating the maximum height reached based on its initial speed and the time of ascent. The vertical component of the jump is particularly important in this analysis.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

High-speed motion pictures (35003500 frames/second) of a jumping, 210μg210–μg flea yielded the data used to plot the graph in Fig. E2.542.54. (See 'The Flying Leap of the Flea' by M. Rothschild, Y. Schlein, K. Parker, C. Neville, and S. Sternberg in the November 19731973 Scientific American.) This flea was about 22 mm long and jumped at a nearly vertical takeoff angle. Use the graph to answer this question: Is the acceleration of the flea ever zero? If so, when? Justify your answer.

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Textbook Question

A rocket starts from rest and moves upward from the surface of the earth. For the first 10.010.0 s of its motion, the vertical acceleration of the rocket is given by ay=(2.80a_{y}=(2.80 m/s3)t)t, where the +y+y-direction is upward. What is the height of the rocket above the surface of the earth at t=10.0t = 10.0 s?

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Textbook Question

High-speed motion pictures (35003500 frames/second) of a jumping, 210μg210–μg flea yielded the data used to plot the graph in Fig. E2.542.54. (See 'The Flying Leap of the Flea' by M. Rothschild, Y. Schlein, K. Parker, C. Neville, and S. Sternberg in the November 19731973 Scientific American.) This flea was about 22 mm long and jumped at a nearly vertical takeoff angle. Use the graph to answer this question: Find the flea's acceleration at 0.50.5 ms, 1.01.0 ms, and 1.51.5 ms.


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Textbook Question

A small rocket burns 0.0500 kg of fuel per second, ejecting it as a gas with a velocity relative to the rocket of magnitude 1600 m/s. Would the rocket operate in outer space where there is no atmosphere? If so, how would you steer it? Could you brake it?

1508
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Textbook Question

A rocket starts from rest and moves upward from the surface of the earth. For the first 10.010.0 s of its motion, the vertical acceleration of the rocket is given by ay=(2.80a_{y}=(2.80 m/s3)t)t, where the +y+y-direction is upward. What is the speed of the rocket when it is 325325 m above the surface of the earth?

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