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Ch 02: Motion Along a Straight Line
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 02: Motion Along a Straight LineProblem 54c
Chapter 2, Problem 54c

High-speed motion pictures (35003500 frames/second) of a jumping, 210μg210–μg flea yielded the data used to plot the graph in Fig. E2.542.54. (See 'The Flying Leap of the Flea' by M. Rothschild, Y. Schlein, K. Parker, C. Neville, and S. Sternberg in the November 19731973 Scientific American.) This flea was about 22 mm long and jumped at a nearly vertical takeoff angle. Use the graph to answer this question: Find the flea's acceleration at 0.50.5 ms, 1.01.0 ms, and 1.51.5 ms.


Speed-time graph of a flea's jump, with time in ms and speed in cm/s.

Verified step by step guidance
1
To find the flea's acceleration at specific times, we need to determine the slope of the velocity-time graph at those times. Acceleration is the rate of change of velocity with respect to time.
Examine the graph provided. The graph shows velocity (in cm/s) on the y-axis and time (in ms) on the x-axis. We need to find the slope of the graph at 0.5 ms, 1.0 ms, and 1.5 ms.
At 0.5 ms, identify the velocity from the graph. The slope at this point is the change in velocity divided by the change in time. Use the formula: \( a = \frac{\Delta v}{\Delta t} \). Calculate the slope using the velocities at points slightly before and after 0.5 ms.
Repeat the process for 1.0 ms. Find the velocity at 1.0 ms from the graph, and calculate the slope using the velocities at points slightly before and after 1.0 ms.
Finally, repeat the process for 1.5 ms. Find the velocity at 1.5 ms from the graph, and calculate the slope using the velocities at points slightly before and after 1.5 ms. This will give you the acceleration at each of these times.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acceleration

Acceleration is the rate of change of velocity over time. It is a vector quantity, meaning it has both magnitude and direction. In the context of the flea's jump, acceleration can be determined by analyzing the change in speed over specific time intervals, which can be derived from the speed-time graph provided.
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Speed-Time Graph

A speed-time graph visually represents an object's speed as a function of time. The slope of the graph indicates acceleration; a steeper slope means greater acceleration. In this case, the graph shows how the flea's speed increases rapidly at first and then levels off, indicating a change in acceleration over time.
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Instantaneous Speed

Instantaneous speed refers to the speed of an object at a specific moment in time. It can be determined from the speed-time graph by reading the speed value at a given time. For the flea's jump, finding the instantaneous speed at 0.5 ms, 1.0 ms, and 1.5 ms will help in calculating the corresponding accelerations.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

High-speed motion pictures (35003500 frames/second) of a jumping, 210μg210–μg flea yielded the data used to plot the graph in Fig. E2.542.54. (See 'The Flying Leap of the Flea' by M. Rothschild, Y. Schlein, K. Parker, C. Neville, and S. Sternberg in the November 19731973 Scientific American.) This flea was about 22 mm long and jumped at a nearly vertical takeoff angle. Use the graph to answer this question: Is the acceleration of the flea ever zero? If so, when? Justify your answer.

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Textbook Question

High-speed motion pictures (35003500 frames/second) of a jumping, 210μg210–μg flea yielded the data used to plot the graph in Fig. E2.542.54. (See 'The Flying Leap of the Flea' by M. Rothschild, Y. Schlein, K. Parker, C. Neville, and S. Sternberg in the November 19731973 Scientific American.) This flea was about 22 mm long and jumped at a nearly vertical takeoff angle. Use the graph to answer this question: Find the maximum height the flea reached in the first 2.52.5 ms.

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Textbook Question

A small rocket burns 0.0500 kg of fuel per second, ejecting it as a gas with a velocity relative to the rocket of magnitude 1600 m/s. Would the rocket operate in outer space where there is no atmosphere? If so, how would you steer it? Could you brake it?

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Textbook Question

A rocket starts from rest and moves upward from the surface of the earth. For the first 10.010.0 s of its motion, the vertical acceleration of the rocket is given by ay=(2.80a_{y}=(2.80 m/s3)t)t, where the +y+y-direction is upward. What is the speed of the rocket when it is 325325 m above the surface of the earth?

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