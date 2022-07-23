If a flea can jump straight up to a height of m, what is its initial speed as it leaves the ground?
If a flea can jump straight up to a height of m, How long is it in the air?
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Key Concepts
Projectile Motion
Kinematic Equations
Acceleration Due to Gravity
A small rock is thrown vertically upward with a speed of m/s from the edge of the roof of a -m-tall building. The rock doesn't hit the building on its way back down and lands on the street below. Ignore air resistance. What is the speed of the rock just before it hits the street?
A small rock is thrown vertically upward with a speed of m/s from the edge of the roof of a -m-tall building. The rock doesn't hit the building on its way back down and lands on the street below. Ignore air resistance. How much time elapses from when the rock is thrown until it hits the street?
A juggler throws a bowling pin straight up with an initial speed of m/s. How much time elapses until the bowling pin returns to the juggler's hand?
At the instant the traffic light turns green, a car that has been waiting at an intersection starts ahead with a constant acceleration of m/s2. At the same instant a truck, traveling with a constant speed of m/s, overtakes and passes the car. How fast is the car traveling when it overtakes the truck?
At the instant the traffic light turns green, a car that has been waiting at an intersection starts ahead with a constant acceleration of m/s2. At the same instant a truck, traveling with a constant speed of m/s, overtakes and passes the car. How far beyond its starting point does the car overtake the truck?