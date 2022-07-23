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Ch 02: Motion Along a Straight Line
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 02: Motion Along a Straight LineProblem 37
Chapter 2, Problem 37

A juggler throws a bowling pin straight up with an initial speed of 8.208.20 m/s. How much time elapses until the bowling pin returns to the juggler's hand?

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Identify the key variables: initial velocity \( v_0 = 8.20 \) m/s, acceleration due to gravity \( g = 9.81 \) m/s² (acting downward), and final velocity \( v = 0 \) m/s at the peak of the throw.
Use the kinematic equation \( v = v_0 - gt \) to find the time \( t \) it takes for the bowling pin to reach its highest point. Set \( v = 0 \) and solve for \( t \).
Calculate the time to reach the peak using \( t = \frac{v_0}{g} \). This gives the time for the pin to stop rising.
Since the time to ascend is equal to the time to descend, multiply the time calculated in the previous step by 2 to find the total time for the pin to return to the juggler's hand.
Summarize the process: The total time elapsed is twice the time taken to reach the peak, which accounts for both the upward and downward journey of the bowling pin.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Kinematics Equations

Kinematics equations describe the motion of objects without considering the forces that cause the motion. For an object thrown vertically, the key equation is: final velocity = initial velocity + (acceleration × time). In this scenario, the acceleration is due to gravity, which is approximately -9.81 m/s², acting downward.
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Free Fall Motion

Free fall motion refers to the movement of an object under the influence of gravitational force only. When the juggler throws the bowling pin upwards, it decelerates until it reaches its peak height, where the velocity is zero, and then accelerates back down. The time to reach the peak is equal to the time to return to the original position.
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Symmetry of Projectile Motion

In projectile motion, especially vertical throws, the time taken to ascend to the highest point is equal to the time taken to descend back to the starting point. This symmetry helps in calculating the total time of flight by simply doubling the time taken to reach the peak height, which can be found using the initial velocity and gravitational acceleration.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

You throw a glob of putty straight up toward the ceiling, which is 3.603.60 m above the point where the putty leaves your hand. The initial speed of the putty as it leaves your hand is 9.509.50 m/s. What is the speed of the putty just before it strikes the ceiling?

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Textbook Question

You throw a glob of putty straight up toward the ceiling, which is 3.603.60 m above the point where the putty leaves your hand. The initial speed of the putty as it leaves your hand is 9.509.50 m/s. How much time from when it leaves your hand does it take the putty to reach the ceiling?

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Textbook Question

A tennis ball on Mars, where the acceleration due to gravity is 0.379g0.379g and air resistance is negligible, is hit directly upward and returns to the same level 8.58.5 s later. How high above its original point did the ball go?

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Textbook Question

If a flea can jump straight up to a height of 0.4400.440 m, How long is it in the air?

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Textbook Question

A small rock is thrown vertically upward with a speed of 22.022.0 m/s from the edge of the roof of a 30.030.0-m-tall building. The rock doesn't hit the building on its way back down and lands on the street below. Ignore air resistance. What is the speed of the rock just before it hits the street?

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views
Textbook Question

A small rock is thrown vertically upward with a speed of 22.022.0 m/s from the edge of the roof of a 30.030.0-m-tall building. The rock doesn't hit the building on its way back down and lands on the street below. Ignore air resistance. How much time elapses from when the rock is thrown until it hits the street?

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