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Ch 03: Motion in Two or Three Dimensions
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 03: Motion in Two or Three DimensionsProblem 22a
Chapter 3, Problem 22a

A 124 kg balloon carrying a 22 kg basket is descending with a constant downward velocity of 20.0 m/s. A 1.0 kg stone is thrown from the basket with an initial velocity of 15.0 m/s perpendicular to the path of the descending balloon, as measured relative to a person at rest in the basket. That person sees the stone hit the ground 5.00 s after it was thrown. Assume that the balloon continues its downward descent with the same constant speed of 20.0 m/s. How high is the balloon when the rock is thrown?

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Identify the initial conditions: The balloon and basket have a combined mass of 146 kg and are descending at a constant velocity of 20.0 m/s. The stone is thrown with an initial velocity of 15.0 m/s perpendicular to the descent path.
Determine the vertical motion of the stone: Since the stone is thrown perpendicular to the descent, its initial vertical velocity is the same as the balloon's descent velocity, which is 20.0 m/s downward.
Use the kinematic equation for vertical motion to find the height: The stone hits the ground 5.00 s after being thrown. Use the equation for vertical displacement: y=vit+12gt^2, where vi is the initial vertical velocity, t is the time, and g is the acceleration due to gravity (approximately 9.81 m/s²).
Substitute the known values into the equation: y=-20.05.00+129.815.00^2. Note that the initial velocity is negative because it is downward.
Calculate the vertical displacement: Solve the equation to find the height from which the stone was thrown, which is the initial height of the balloon when the rock is thrown.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Relative Velocity

Relative velocity is the velocity of an object as observed from a particular frame of reference. In this problem, the stone's velocity is given relative to the basket, which is itself moving downward. Understanding how to calculate the stone's velocity relative to the ground requires combining its velocity with the balloon's constant descent velocity.
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Projectile Motion

Projectile motion involves the motion of an object thrown into the air, subject to gravitational acceleration. The stone is thrown with an initial horizontal velocity and falls under gravity, making its path a parabola. Calculating the stone's vertical displacement over time helps determine the height from which it was thrown.
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Kinematic Equations

Kinematic equations describe the motion of objects under constant acceleration, such as gravity. These equations can be used to calculate the stone's vertical displacement over time, given its initial velocity and the time it takes to hit the ground. This is crucial for determining the balloon's height when the stone is thrown.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In a carnival booth, you can win a stuffed giraffe if you toss a quarter into a small dish. The dish is on a shelf above the point where the quarter leaves your hand and is a horizontal distance of 2.1 m from this point (Fig. E3.19). If you toss the coin with a velocity of 6.4 m/s at an angle of 60° above the horizontal, the coin will land in the dish. Ignore air resistance. What is the height of the shelf above the point where the quarter leaves your hand?

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Textbook Question

The earth has a radius of 6380 km and turns around once on its axis in 24 h. If arad at the equator is greater than g, objects will fly off the earth's surface and into space. (We will see the reason for this in Chapter 5.) What would the period of the earth's rotation have to be for this to occur?

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Textbook Question

In a carnival booth, you can win a stuffed giraffe if you toss a quarter into a small dish. The dish is on a shelf above the point where the quarter leaves your hand and is a horizontal distance of 2.1 m from this point (Fig. E3.19). If you toss the coin with a velocity of 6.4 m/s at an angle of 60° above the horizontal, the coin will land in the dish. Ignore air resistance. What is the vertical component of the velocity of the quarter just before it lands in the dish?

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Textbook Question

The earth has a radius of 6380 km and turns around once on its axis in 24 h. What is the radial acceleration of an object at the earth's equator? Give your answer in m/s2 and as a fraction of g.

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Textbook Question

A 124 kg balloon carrying a 22 kg basket is descending with a constant downward velocity of 20.0 m/s. A 1.0 kg stone is thrown from the basket with an initial velocity of 15.0 m/s perpendicular to the path of the descending balloon, as measured relative to a person at rest in the basket. That person sees the stone hit the ground 5.00 s after it was thrown. Assume that the balloon continues its downward descent with the same constant speed of 20.0 m/s. At the instant the rock hits the ground, how far is it from the basket?

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Textbook Question

A man stands on the roof of a 15.0-m-tall building and throws a rock with a speed of 30.0 m/s at an angle of 33.0° above the horizontal. Ignore air resistance. Calculate Draw x-t, y-t, vx–t, and vy–t graphs for the motion.

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