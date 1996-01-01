A 124-kg balloon carrying a 22-kg basket is descending with a constant downward velocity of 20.0 m/s. A 1.0-kg stone is thrown from the basket with an initial velocity of 15.0 m/s perpendicular to the path of the descending balloon, as measured relative to a person at rest in the basket. That person sees the stone hit the ground 5.00 s after it was thrown. Assume that the balloon continues its downward descent with the same constant speed of 20.0 m/s. (c) At the instant the rock hits the ground, how far is it from the basket?
