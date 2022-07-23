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Ch 03: Motion in Two or Three Dimensions
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 03: Motion in Two or Three DimensionsProblem 16a
Chapter 3, Problem 16a

On level ground a shell is fired with an initial velocity of 40.0 m/s at 60.0° above the horizontal and feels no appreciable air resistance. Find the horizontal and vertical components of the shell's initial velocity.

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Start by identifying the initial velocity of the shell, which is given as 40.0 m/s, and the angle of projection, which is 60.0° above the horizontal.
To find the horizontal component of the initial velocity, use the formula: vx=vcosθ. Here, v is the initial velocity and θ is the angle of projection.
Substitute the given values into the formula for the horizontal component: vx=40.0cos60.0°.
To find the vertical component of the initial velocity, use the formula: vy=vsinθ. Again, v is the initial velocity and θ is the angle of projection.
Substitute the given values into the formula for the vertical component: vy=40.0sin60.0°.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Projectile Motion

Projectile motion refers to the motion of an object thrown or projected into the air, subject to only the acceleration of gravity. It involves two components of motion: horizontal and vertical. Understanding projectile motion is crucial for analyzing the trajectory and velocity components of the shell in the given problem.
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Vector Decomposition

Vector decomposition is the process of breaking down a vector into its horizontal and vertical components. In this problem, the initial velocity vector of the shell is decomposed using trigonometric functions, where the horizontal component is found using cosine and the vertical component using sine of the given angle.
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Trigonometric Functions

Trigonometric functions, such as sine and cosine, are used to relate the angles and sides of a right triangle. In physics, they are essential for resolving vectors into components. For a vector with magnitude V at an angle θ, the horizontal component is V*cos(θ) and the vertical component is V*sin(θ), which are used to find the shell's velocity components.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A rookie quarterback throws a football with an initial upward velocity component of 12.0 m/s and a horizontal velocity component of 20.0 m/s. Ignore air resistance. How much time (after it is thrown) is required for the football to return to its original level? How does this compare with the time calculated in part (a)?

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Textbook Question

On level ground a shell is fired with an initial velocity of 40.0 m/s at 60.0° above the horizontal and feels no appreciable air resistance. How long does it take the shell to reach its highest point?

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Textbook Question

The froghopper, Philaenus spumarius, holds the world record for insect jumps. When leaping at an angle of 58.0° above the horizontal, some of the tiny critters have reached a maximum height of 58.7 cm above the level ground. (See Nature, Vol. 424, July 31, 2003, p. 509.) What was the takeoff speed for such a leap?

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Textbook Question

On level ground a shell is fired with an initial velocity of 40.0 m/s at 60.0° above the horizontal and feels no appreciable air resistance. How far from its firing point does the shell land?

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Textbook Question

A rookie quarterback throws a football with an initial upward velocity component of 12.0 m/s and a horizontal velocity component of 20.0 m/s. Ignore air resistance. How far has the football traveled horizontally during this time?

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Textbook Question

On level ground a shell is fired with an initial velocity of 40.0 m/s at 60.0° above the horizontal and feels no appreciable air resistance. Find its maximum height above the ground.

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