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Ch 03: Motion in Two or Three Dimensions
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 03: Motion in Two or Three DimensionsProblem 16d
Chapter 3, Problem 16d

On level ground a shell is fired with an initial velocity of 40.0 m/s at 60.0° above the horizontal and feels no appreciable air resistance. How far from its firing point does the shell land?

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First, break down the initial velocity into horizontal and vertical components. Use the equations: \( v_{0x} = v_0 \cdot \cos(\theta) \) and \( v_{0y} = v_0 \cdot \sin(\theta) \), where \( v_0 = 40.0 \text{ m/s} \) and \( \theta = 60.0° \).
Calculate the time of flight. Since the shell lands at the same vertical level from which it was fired, use the equation for vertical motion: \( t = \frac{2v_{0y}}{g} \), where \( g = 9.81 \text{ m/s}^2 \) is the acceleration due to gravity.
Determine the horizontal distance traveled using the horizontal component of the velocity and the time of flight. The formula is: \( d = v_{0x} \cdot t \).
Substitute the values of \( v_{0x} \) and \( t \) from the previous steps into the equation for \( d \) to find the horizontal distance.
Review the calculations to ensure that all trigonometric functions and units are correctly applied, and verify that the assumptions (such as no air resistance) are consistent with the problem statement.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Projectile Motion

Projectile motion refers to the motion of an object thrown or projected into the air, subject to only the acceleration of gravity. It involves two components: horizontal motion with constant velocity and vertical motion with constant acceleration due to gravity. Understanding these components is crucial for calculating the trajectory and range of the projectile.
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Initial Velocity Components

The initial velocity of a projectile can be broken down into horizontal and vertical components using trigonometric functions. For a velocity of 40.0 m/s at an angle of 60.0°, the horizontal component is calculated using cosine, and the vertical component using sine. These components are essential for determining the projectile's path and landing point.
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Range of a Projectile

The range of a projectile is the horizontal distance it travels before landing. It can be calculated using the formula: Range = (2 * initial velocity * sin(angle) * cos(angle)) / g, where g is the acceleration due to gravity. This formula assumes no air resistance and level ground, providing the distance from the firing point to the landing point.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

On level ground a shell is fired with an initial velocity of 40.0 m/s at 60.0° above the horizontal and feels no appreciable air resistance. How long does it take the shell to reach its highest point?

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Textbook Question

A shot putter releases the shot some distance above the level ground with a velocity of 12.0 m/s, 51.0° above the horizontal. The shot hits the ground 2.08 s later. Ignore air resistance. How far did she throw the shot horizontally?

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Textbook Question

On level ground a shell is fired with an initial velocity of 40.0 m/s at 60.0° above the horizontal and feels no appreciable air resistance. Find the horizontal and vertical components of the shell's initial velocity.

2975
views
Textbook Question

A shot putter releases the shot some distance above the level ground with a velocity of 12.0 m/s, 51.0° above the horizontal. The shot hits the ground 2.08 s later. Ignore air resistance. What are the components of the shot's velocity at the beginning and at the end of its trajectory?

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Textbook Question

On level ground a shell is fired with an initial velocity of 40.0 m/s at 60.0° above the horizontal and feels no appreciable air resistance. Find its maximum height above the ground.

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Textbook Question

On level ground a shell is fired with an initial velocity of 40.0 m/s at 60.0° above the horizontal and feels no appreciable air resistance. At its highest point, find the horizontal and vertical components of its acceleration and velocity.

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