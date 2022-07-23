On level ground a shell is fired with an initial velocity of 40.0 m/s at 60.0° above the horizontal and feels no appreciable air resistance. How long does it take the shell to reach its highest point?
On level ground a shell is fired with an initial velocity of 40.0 m/s at 60.0° above the horizontal and feels no appreciable air resistance. How far from its firing point does the shell land?
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Key Concepts
Projectile Motion
Initial Velocity Components
Range of a Projectile
A shot putter releases the shot some distance above the level ground with a velocity of 12.0 m/s, 51.0° above the horizontal. The shot hits the ground 2.08 s later. Ignore air resistance. How far did she throw the shot horizontally?
On level ground a shell is fired with an initial velocity of 40.0 m/s at 60.0° above the horizontal and feels no appreciable air resistance. Find the horizontal and vertical components of the shell's initial velocity.
A shot putter releases the shot some distance above the level ground with a velocity of 12.0 m/s, 51.0° above the horizontal. The shot hits the ground 2.08 s later. Ignore air resistance. What are the components of the shot's velocity at the beginning and at the end of its trajectory?
On level ground a shell is fired with an initial velocity of 40.0 m/s at 60.0° above the horizontal and feels no appreciable air resistance. Find its maximum height above the ground.
On level ground a shell is fired with an initial velocity of 40.0 m/s at 60.0° above the horizontal and feels no appreciable air resistance. At its highest point, find the horizontal and vertical components of its acceleration and velocity.