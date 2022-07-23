The earth has a radius of 6380 km and turns around once on its axis in 24 h. If arad at the equator is greater than g, objects will fly off the earth's surface and into space. (We will see the reason for this in Chapter 5.) What would the period of the earth's rotation have to be for this to occur?
The earth has a radius of 6380 km and turns around once on its axis in 24 h. What is the radial acceleration of an object at the earth's equator? Give your answer in m/s2 and as a fraction of g.
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Key Concepts
Centripetal Acceleration
Tangential Velocity
Gravitational Acceleration (g)
A model of a helicopter rotor has four blades, each 3.40 m long from the central shaft to the blade tip. The model is rotated in a wind tunnel at 550 rev/min. What is the radial acceleration of the blade tip expressed as a multiple of g?
A model of a helicopter rotor has four blades, each 3.40 m long from the central shaft to the blade tip. The model is rotated in a wind tunnel at 550 rev/min. What is the linear speed of the blade tip, in m/s?
A 124 kg balloon carrying a 22 kg basket is descending with a constant downward velocity of 20.0 m/s. A 1.0 kg stone is thrown from the basket with an initial velocity of 15.0 m/s perpendicular to the path of the descending balloon, as measured relative to a person at rest in the basket. That person sees the stone hit the ground 5.00 s after it was thrown. Assume that the balloon continues its downward descent with the same constant speed of 20.0 m/s. How high is the balloon when the rock is thrown?
A 124 kg balloon carrying a 22 kg basket is descending with a constant downward velocity of 20.0 m/s. A 1.0 kg stone is thrown from the basket with an initial velocity of 15.0 m/s perpendicular to the path of the descending balloon, as measured relative to a person at rest in the basket. That person sees the stone hit the ground 5.00 s after it was thrown. Assume that the balloon continues its downward descent with the same constant speed of 20.0 m/s. At the instant the rock hits the ground, how far is it from the basket?
A man stands on the roof of a 15.0-m-tall building and throws a rock with a speed of 30.0 m/s at an angle of 33.0° above the horizontal. Ignore air resistance. Calculate Draw x-t, y-t, vx–t, and vy–t graphs for the motion.