A box rests on a frozen pond, which serves as a frictionless horizontal surface. If a fisherman applies a horizontal force with magnitude N to the box and produces an acceleration of magnitude m/s2, what is the mass of the box?
A hockey puck with mass kg is at rest at the origin () on the horizontal, frictionless surface of the rink. At time a player applies a force of N to the puck, parallel to the -axis; she continues to apply this force until s. If the same force is again applied at s, what are the position and speed of the puck at s?
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Key Concepts
Newton's Second Law of Motion
Kinematics Equations
Impulse and Momentum
A -kg experimental cart undergoes an acceleration in a straight line (the -axis). The graph in Fig. E shows this acceleration as a function of time. During what times is the net force on the cart a constant?
A dockworker applies a constant horizontal force of N to a block of ice on a smooth horizontal floor. The frictional force is negligible. The block starts from rest and moves m in s. What is the mass of the block of ice?
A small -kg rocket burns fuel that exerts a time-varying upward force on the rocket (assume constant mass) as the rocket moves upward from the launch pad. This force obeys the equation . Measurements show that at , the force is N, and at the end of the first s, it is N. Find the constants and , including their SI units.
A -kg experimental cart undergoes an acceleration in a straight line (the -axis). The graph in Fig. E shows this acceleration as a function of time. Find the maximum net force on this cart. When does this maximum force occur?
A hockey puck with mass kg is at rest at the origin () on the horizontal, frictionless surface of the rink. At time a player applies a force of N to the puck, parallel to the -axis; she continues to apply this force until s. What are the position and speed of the puck at s?